COVID-19: NY Facing Blood Emergency As Delta Variant Concerns Cause Donations To Drop

A blood bank in New York announced a blood emergency as concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 delta variant have led to fewer drives and drop-in donations.

The New York Blood Center said on Monday, Aug. 23 that in recent weeks, the Type O blood supply has dropped from a supply of five days to between two and three days and between one to two days.

The non-profit warned that this could be a sign that a more severe shortage could come in the weeks ahead, adding that the delta variant has halted recovery from a chronic blood shortage throughout the pandemic.

“We are deeply worried by the recent drop in donations and blood drive cancellations -- at this concerning time it's critical that healthy donors continue to come forward to help their neighbors,” said Andrea Cefarelli, senior executive director at New York Blood Center. “A robust blood supply is essential for our healthcare system to function and we must do everything we can to strengthen it at this time of uncertainty."

The nonprofit said it is taking extra precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 when people donate. Donors can schedule appoints by calling 1-800-933-2566 or on the NYBC website.

