COVID-19: NY Cases Increase By 67K In One Day As Hudson Valley Infection Rate Climbs Again

The Hudson Valley's COVID-19 test positivity rate continues to climb as New York State experiences a surge in cases following the holiday weekend.

State officials reported 67,090 new cases and 362,594 tests in the daily update on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The daily test positivity was listed as 18.5 percent.

Officials also reported 97 more deaths in the state from COVID-19.

The Hudson Valley region is also seeing a rising infection rate, with the seven-day average percentage of positive test results as of Tuesday, Dec. 28, reaching 13.72 percent. That's an increase from 12.53 as of Monday, Dec. 27, and 11.55 percent as of Sunday, Dec. 26.

The statewide seven-day average as of Tuesday was 14.61 percent.

"As we approach the New Year it is vitally important that we don't let our guard down in our fight against the pandemic," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Let's make it our collective New Year's resolution to leave COVID in the past.

"We have the tools and we know what works - mask up, get vaccinated, get boosted, and exercise caution in large gatherings, especially this weekend."

