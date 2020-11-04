COVID-19: NY Cases Double In One Month, 'Progress Threatened By National Surge,' Cuomo Says

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is cautioning that the state’s progress in combating the COVID-19 crisis is being threatened by the national surge in cases across the country.

The latest numbers found that the state’s positivity rate for COVID-19 testing has climbed to 1.81 percent, but in hot zone areas, it has surged to 2.63 percent, the governor noted.

According to state officials, nearly 50,000 New Yorkers tested positive for the virus in October, approximately double the number who were infected the previous month in September.

Cuomo said that while the rise in New York has been slower than in other states, he said that “there are danger signs all around us,” as he cautioned that the virus could be coming in from other states, particularly during the upcoming holiday season.

New travel rules went into effect on Wednesday, Nov. 4, and travelers from states with high COVID-19 infection rates must have a negative COVID-19 test from the other state within three days of departure.

On arriving in New York, they must quarantine for three days, and get another test on the fourth day. If both states' tests are negative, that traveler may end quarantine.

