Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

COVID-19: NY Announces Change For Mass Transit Masking Policy

Nicole Valinote
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that masking will now be optional in certain public spaces where they were previously required.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that masking will now be optional in certain public spaces where they were previously required. Photo Credit: Pixabay/viarami

It is now optional to wear a mask when riding mass transit in New York, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Hochul said at a news conference that the new masking policies are in effect immediately, as of Wednesday, Sept. 7.

She said the decision was made after tracking the data and stabilization of COVID-19 cases in the state over time.

"I want to thank everyone who has been complying on our transit systems for 28 months," she said. "It's a long time. I know for many it became second nature. But it's always been a visible reminder that something is not normal here, and it was there for the right reason. It protected health, and now we're in a far different place than we had been as we continue to watch the trends."

As of the state's COVID-19 update released on Tuesday, Sept. 6, the seven-day average number of cases per 100,000 people was 18.60.

The governor added that masking requirements will remain in effect in clinical settings, adult care facilities, and other health care facilities regulated by the department of health.

