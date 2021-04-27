COVID-19: NY Adopts New CDC Guidance On Mask Wearing

New York will be adopting the new, more flexible mask-wearing guidance that has been provided by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC).

The CDC announced on Tuesday, April 27 that people who are fully vaccinated - one shot of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of Pfizer or Moderna - will no longer have to wear masks while gathering in small groups outside.

During a COVID-19 briefing later that day in Johnson City, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed that the state will be following that guidance and adopting the new policy

“Once a week the governors have a call with the White House, and the CDC announced today new guidance saying that for New Yorkers - all Americans - who are fully vaccinated, when you’re outside biking, hiking, running, or in small gatherings, you don’t have to wear a mask.

“New York has adopted that guidance, so it’s going into effect in New York State, and we want to thank the CDC for that.”

New York continues to see improved COVID-19 numbers, as the positivity rate has held steady under 3 percent for nearly two weeks, and the number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus is down to 3,184, down nearly 1,000 from a week ago.

There are currently 728 COVID-19 patients in ICU and 461 in New York who are intubated with the virus.

“We’re seeing all good news on COVID, but I don't want New Yorkers to get the wrong idea,” Cuomo cautioned. “Twenty-six people died yesterday from COVID, and more people will die today, so there’s a nuance to the message.

“Remember that this is still a serious threat and COVID has been ahead of us since day one,” he added. “So the news is good, but still caution is the word of the day.”

