COVID-19: Number Of US Omicron Cases Now At Nine; Here's Info On Conditions Of Those Infected

Omicron, the new strain of COVID that has caused worldwide alarm the last week, has now been detected in five states, with a total of nine cases.

New York is the only state with multiple infections so far.

Here's a rundown, with the number of cases in parentheses following the name of the state:

New York (5): Four of the five infected are from New York City and the other was a 67-year-old Long Island woman who lives in Suffolk County and had recently traveled to South Africa, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced early Thursday evening, Dec. 2. All five had mild symptoms, Hochul said.

The vaccination status has only been determined for one of the five -- the Suffolk County woman who was fully vaccinated. She tested positive on Tuesday, Nov. 30, Hochul said. Two of the other four are Queens residents. The other two live within the five boroughs of New York City, with the exact locations not yet identified.

Minnesota (1): Earlier in the day on Thursday, it was announced a man from Minnesota who attended an Anime convention at the Javits Center in New York City just before Thanksgiving was identified to have the Omicron strain.

That person was fully vaccinated and boosted and experienced mild symptoms, the Minnesota Department of Health said.

The 53,000 who attended the convention were required to be fully vaccinated. It's now unclear if any of the five New York cases are connected to that convention.

California (1): The first US case was identified on Wednesday, Dec. 1 by the San Francisco Department of Health said the individual was a traveler who returned from South Africa on Monday, Nov. 22, and tested positive for COVID on Monday, Nov. 29.

That individual was fully vaccinated but not boosted and experienced mild symptoms that are improving at this point, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease said at a White House news conference on Wednesday.

Colorado (1): A woman with mild symptoms who had recently traveled to South Africa was confirmed to have the variant. She was fully vaccinated and eligible to receive a booster shot, but had not had one. She experienced mild symptoms and is now isolating at home, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said.

Hawaii (1): Hawaii’s Department of Health confirmed the case on Thursday on the island of Oahu. The person was unvaccinated and had no history of travel outside the state, the Hawaii Health Department said. The person previously had COVID, is under age 65, and so far has experienced mild to moderate symptoms and is quarantined at home.

The first North American cases were ID'd in Canada. Both were in Ottawa, Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a statement released Sunday evening, Nov. 28. The two infected people had traveled from Nigeria and have been isolated, Elliott said.

The Omicron variant, whose name comes from the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet, is spreading fast in Europe after the first case was identified by scientists in South Africa on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Including the United States, the Omicron strain has now been confirmed in 25 countries.

The World Health Organization (WHO) designated Omicron, originally identified as the B.1.1.529 strain, as a "variant of concern" in an emergency meeting on Friday, Nov. 26.

"Omicron has more than 50 variants that make it different from the original virus, including more than 30 that are in the spike protein," Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health (NIH), said Sunday morning on CNN.

The spike proteins sit on the outside of the virus, enabling it to get inside a person's cells.

"The Omicron version of that, because of those changes, is going to have a different shape, and of course that is what the antibodies are directed against," Collins said on CNN. "So the question is, will the antibodies generated by the vaccines that we've all had or should have had enable us to be protected against this virus.

"I think there are good reasons to think it will probably be OK, but we need to know the real answers to that, and that's going to take two or three weeks."

Travel restrictions ordered by the Biden Aministration went into effect on Monday, Nov. 29 covering South Africa and seven surrounding countries: Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi.

