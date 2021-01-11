COVID-19: Number Of Rockland Cases Hits Nearly 2.5K; Brand-New Breakdown By Community

Five new virus-related deaths were reported in Rockland over the weekend as the county continues combating the "holiday surge" of new COVID-19 cases.

There have now been 790 COVID-19 deaths reported in Rockland as the county monitors 2,449 active infections, down from 2,566 on Friday, Jan. 8.

A total of 106 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized from the virus, down from 75 a week ago, while the 6.5 percent overall infection rate remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

There have now been a total of 29,444 positive COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of more than 453,229 tested.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by community, on Monday, Jan. 11:

Spring Valley: 351;

Monsey: 295;

New City: 241;

Nanuet: 213;

Suffern: 175;

Haverstraw: 147;

Stony Point: 147;

Pearl River: 115;

Garnerville: 114;

Pomona: 111;

West Haverstraw: 77;

Nyack: 73;

Valley Cottage: 71;

Congers: 69;

West Nyack: 61;

Blauvelt: 39;

Orangeburg: 32;

Tappan: 30;

Thiells: 23;

Sloatsburg: 22;

Hillburn: 19;

Sparkill: 8;

Tomkins Cove: 6;

Palisades: 5;

Piermont: 5.

Statewide, a total of 1,126,442 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 27.3 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 31,672 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

