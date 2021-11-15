COVID-19: Number Of New Hudson Valley Cases Continues To Increase

The positive infection rate of those tested for COVID-19 in the Hudson Valley continues to rise as it nears 2.50 percent after hovering near 1 percent over the summer and early fall.

Over the weekend, the average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate of Hudson Valley residents tested for the virus climbed from 2.27 percent on Thursday, Nov. 11, up to 2.46 percent, according to the latest update from the state Department of Health.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, 29 new deaths were reported statewide, including one in Westchester.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Finger Lakes: 8.25 percent (up .17 percent);

Western New York: 8.04 percent (up .34 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 6.87 percent (up .45 percent);

North Country: 6.50 percent (up .05 percent);

Central New York: 5.58 percent (up .25 percent);

Capital Region: 5.56 percent (up .25 percent);

Southern Tier: 4.56 percent (up .20 percent);

Long Island: 3.12 percent (up .09 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.46 percent (up .07 percent);

: 2.46 percent (up .07 percent); New York City: 1.33 percent (up .01 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Orange County: 119 new (59,873 since the pandemic began);

Westchester: 92 (145,694);

Dutchess: 58 (36,840);

Rockland: 50 (54,425);

Ulster: 40 (18,114);

Sullivan: 30 (9,016);

Putnam: 10 (12,812).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Friday, Nov. 12:

Westchester: 2,354;

Rockland: 782;

Orange County: 787;

Dutchess: 505;

Ulster: 287;

Putnam: 98;

Sullivan: 87.

There were 156,469 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 5,078 newly confirmed infections for a 3.25 percent positive daily infection rate.

Forty-six more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 1,915 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 89 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.7 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 75.7 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 67.6 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 15, 1,530,096 (2,837 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,351,806 (518 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As the weather gets colder and the holiday season approaches, friends and family will be spending more time indoors, increasing the risk of transmission and threatening the incredible progress we've made so far," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"In order to keep our loved ones safe and reduce the spread of both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, I encourage New Yorkers to get vaccinated, wear a mask indoors and remember to wash your hands."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.