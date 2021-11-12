COVID-19: Number Of New Hudson Valley Cases Climbs Again; Latest Breakdown By County

Alarm bells are sounding for some in the Hudson Valley as the positive COVID-19 infection rate continues to surge as the holiday season rapidly approaches.

The average seven-day positive COVID-19 infection rate of Hudson Valley residents tested for the virus climbed to 2.27 percent on Thursday, Nov. 11, up from 2.19 percent the day before and 2.04 percent on Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Statewide, the positive infection rate also continues to rise, from 2.78 percent up to 3 percent for the first time in weeks during the same time frame.

According to the latest update from the Department of Health, 30 new deaths were reported statewide, though none were in the Hudson Valley.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Finger Lakes: 7.72 percent (up .43 percent);

Western New York: 7.41 percent (up .35 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 6.33 percent (up .19 percent);

North Country: 6.29 percent (up .30 percent);

Central New York: 5.39 percent (up .37 percent);

Capital Region: 5.22 percent (up .02 percent);

Southern Tier: 4.24 percent (up .13 percent);

Long Island: 2.88 percent (up .15 percent);

Hudson Valley : 2.27 percent (up .08 percent);

: 2.27 percent (up .08 percent); New York City: 1.26 percent (up .02 percent).

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 151 new (145,017 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 147 (59,617);

Dutchess: 89 (36,702);

Ulster: 88 (18,016);

Rockland: 68 (54,317);

Sullivan: 48 (8,842);

Putnam: 16 (12,780).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Friday, Nov. 12:

Westchester: 2,353;

Rockland: 782;

Orange County: 787;

Dutchess: 505;

Ulster: 287;

Putnam: 98;

Sullivan: 86.

There were 199,602 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 6,151 newly confirmed infections for a 3.08 percent positive daily infection rate.

Eighteen more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 1,854 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 88.7 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 79.5 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 75.3 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 67.3 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Nov. 12, 1,523,328 (3,289 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,349,704 (1,535 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Thank you to all the New Yorkers who are keeping their children, themselves, and their other loved ones safe and healthy ahead of the holidays by getting the vaccine," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

"Whether you are five or 50, getting vaccinated is quick, easy, and the most important thing you can do to protect your family from COVID-19 as we approach the holiday season."

