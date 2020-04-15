Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: COVID-19: These Are 10 Most Underlying Health Issues Related To Deaths In NY
News

COVID-19: Number Of Hospitalizations, Deaths In New York Stabilizing

Zak Failla
The number of COVID-19 deaths in New York continues to level out. Photo Credit: ny.gov
New York has seen a plateauing in the number of deaths and hospitalizations due to novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

There have now been 202,208 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York, with 752 more deaths day-to-day, bringing the total to 11,586 statewide since the outbreak.

For the second straight day, the hospitalization rate was a “click down,” as the state has had approximately 18,000 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. There have been between 752 and 778 daily deaths reported in five of the last six days.

“You can see the flattening of the curve … the plateauing ... the rounding out, all these new expressions,” Cuomo said. “Intubations are down, which is good news, and the three day average (of new cases) is down for the first time.

“But we still have about 2,000 new people being diagnosed with COVID every day. We’re still in the woods. But we now know we can control the spread and change the curve.

"Could you imagine if we couldn’t control the spread? Just imagine if we went through all this and the virus kept spreading. But just because that number has plateaued ... doesn't mean it's time to relax what we are doing."

Cuomo again cautioned that while the effects of the virus are leveling off, it could be 12 to 18 months until New York and the entire country can return to “the new normal.” He said that until there are options for medically treating the virus or an FDA-approved vaccine, it will still be a threat if New Yorkers aren’t cautious.

“If we don’t learn the lessons from this situation, then all of this is in vain. Have to keep our eyes and ears open,” he said. “We’re looking at a new normal with healthcare, a new normal in economic, civil rights, social justice systems. This is the way of the world now. We’re moving to a new place, a more challenging place, but also a potentially better place.”

