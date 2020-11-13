COVID-19: Number Of Active Cases In Rockland Surpasses 1,100: Breakdown By Location

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Rockland County has hit 1,100 as the infection rate continues to rise in one of New York's hottest spots for the virus.

According to the county Department of Health, the number of active cases consists of confirmed positive results dated within the last two weeks that have been reported to health officials.

There are a total of 1,116 current cases for the time period of Monday, Oct. 26, and Monday, Nov. 9.

The number of active cases is up from 872 earlier in the week, and there are now 34 people hospitalized, up from 19 on Monday, Nov. 9.

Three new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Rockland, bringing the total to 687 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in March.

There have now been 19,414 COVID-19 cases reported in Rockland out of 275,969 tested. The overall 7 positivity rate remains the highest in the Hudson Valley.

In the Hudson Valley, the infection rate has risen from 3.6 percent on Monday, Nov. 9 to 3.7 percent on Wednesday, Nov. 11 as cases continue to spike in the region.

The daily infection rate in Rockland over the past five days, according to the latest information from the state Department of Health:

Saturday, Nov. 7: 1,464 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 56 (3.8 percent) testing positive;

Sunday, Nov. 8: 2,084 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 85 (4.1 percent) testing positive;

Monday, Nov. 9: 3,251 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 138 (4.2 percent) testing positive;

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 3,903 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 144 (3.7 percent) testing positive;

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 4,093 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 137 (3.3 percent) testing positive.

The seven-day rolling infection rate in Rockland rose from 3.2 percent to 3.3 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 3.3 percent to 3.4 percent in the past five days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that Rockland's “orange zone,” where the infection rate is the highest, continues to see a drop in new cases.

The seven-day rolling average in Rockland's “orange zone” dropped from 4.08 percent between Sunday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 31 to 2.96 percent between Sunday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 7, and the current average is down to 2.49 percent.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the infection rate in the “orange zone” dipped to 1.81 percent.

"COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day," Cuomo said. "While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend.

“Now it's up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here,” he added. "It's a pure consequence of our actions.

A breakdown of active COVID-19 cases, by municipality, on Monday, Nov. 9:

Spring Valley: 262;

Monsey: 176;

Suffern: 90;

New City: 79

Nanuet: 78;

Stony Point: 64;

Pearl River: 45;

Congers: 44;

Nyack: 39;

Haverstraw: 34;

Pomona: 33;

West Nyack: 32;

Garnerville: 25;

Valley Cottage: 21;

West Haverstraw: 19;

Tappan: 17;

Orangeburg: 16;

Blauvelt: 14;

Palisades: 12;

Sloatsburg: 7;

Sparkill: 5;

Tompkins Cove: 4;

Piermont: 3;

Thiells: 3.

Hillburn: 0.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.86 percent. The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.53 percent.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 16,231,193 COVID-19 tests, with 545,762 testing positive. A total of 26,055 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

“If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control.

“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."

