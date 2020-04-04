COVID-19: New York State Launches Statewide Tracker Website

As the number of cases and deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) grow in what is now the epicenter of the pandemic, New York State

The website will be updated daily with the latest data each day and can be accessed here.

It includes a county-by-county breakdown of cases. (See first image above.)

As of late Saturday morning, the website says a total of more than 102,000 have tested positive statewide, including 12,351 in Westchester, 12,024 in Nassau, 10,154 in Suffolk, 4,289 in Rockland, 2,397 in Orange County, 809 in Dutchess, 263 in Ulster, 252 in Putnam and 168 in Sullivan.

A total of 3,565 have now died of COVID-19 in New York, with 2,624 of the deaths in New York City. (See second image above.)

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced some good news in the state's quest to get as many ventilators as possible before the apex number of hospitalizations related to the virus is expected to hit later this month.

The Chinese government is donating 1,000 ventilators to New York and Oregon in sending 140 ventilators to the state, which Cuomo said New York will not only return after they are no longer needed, but will send twice the number of ventilators back to Oregon as a gesture of appreciation.

"Every emergency situation is unique," Cuomo said. "With (Superstorm) Sandy (in 2012), we needed 1,000 portable generators immediately. There's always a particular circumstance that really you never could have anticipated.

"In this situation, it's ventilators. The major of these (COVID-19) patients do not require surgeries.

"It's a respiratory illness. Their lungs are damaged.

"The average length a (non-COVID) patient stays on a ventilator is three to four days. COVID patients are on ventilators for an average of 11 to 21 days, exacerbating the problem."

Also exacerbating the problem is the cost.

"When we started buying them, they were about $25,000," Cuomo said. "Now, the price is $45,000 because of the demand and you can't find them anywhere."

