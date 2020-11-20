COVID-19: New Warning Issued For Exposure At Three Businesses In Area

Health officials have issued a new warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at three businesses in the Hudson Valley.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued alerts on Thursday, Nov. 19 for these businesses with dates and times.

The Home Depot, at 80 Independent Way in Brewster:

Saturday, Nov. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Mahopac Golf & Beach Club, at 601 North Lake Boulevard in Mahopac:

Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 13, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 14, from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Persons who tested positive were at those businesses during those days and times, the department said.

Anyone who was also there then should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

fever,

chills,

shortness of breath or difficulty breathing,

fatigue, muscle or body aches,

headache,

new loss of taste or smell,

sore throat,

congestion or runny nose,

nausea or vomiting,

diarrhea.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.