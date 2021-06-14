COVID-19: New US-Made Vaccine Has 90 Percent Efficiency Rate, Can Be Stored In Refrigerators

An American biotech company announced that it has concluded the latest phase of clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine, which has proven to be highly effective.

Novavax announced on Monday, June 14 that its vaccine has an overall efficacy rate of 90.4 percent in a Phase 3 trial that took place across the United States and Mexico.

The Novavax vaccine can be stored in standard refrigerators, making it easier to distribute.

Additional analysis of the trial is ongoing, according to the company, and will be submitted to peer-reviewed journals for publication.

The company said that the vaccine demonstrated 100 percent protection against moderate and severe disease in nearly 30,000 people who participated in the study.

“Today, Novavax is one step closer to addressing the critical and persistent global public health need for additional COVID-19 vaccines,” Novavax President CEO Stanley Erck said in a statement. "These clinical results reinforce that NVX-CoV2373 is extremely effective and offers complete protection against both moderate and severe COVID-19 infection.

"Novavax continues to work with a sense of urgency to complete our regulatory submissions and deliver this vaccine, built on a well understood and proven platform, to a world that is still in great need of vaccines.”

Erica said that the company plans to file for regulatory authorization for its vaccine in the fall, and should be able to produce 100 million doses per month by the end of the fall and 150 million doses by the winter.

If it is authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, the Novavax vaccine would be the fourth permitted in the US, joining Moderna, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson.

The late-stage trial “confirms that NVX-CoV2373 offers an encouraging tolerability and safety profile,” Dr. Gregory Glenn, Novavax’s president of research and development, said in a press release.

“These data show consistent, high levels of efficacy and reaffirm the ability of the vaccine to prevent COVID-19 amid ongoing genetic evolution of the virus.”

Novavax is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.