COVID-19: New Update On Number Of Fatalities, Cases By Town In Rockland County

The number of fatalities continues to rise in Rockland County from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

As of Tuesday, April 14, there are 2,934 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Rockland Department of Health. The state, which uses cases by Zip codes, lists the number of cases in Rockland as 8,335.

In addition, there were 241 deaths reported in the county on Monday, and 263 on Tuesday.

Those hospitalized for confirmed COVID-19 numbered 213, and those hospitalized for suspected COVID-19 was 275.

A breakdown of each Rockland County municipality's confirmed COVID-19 cases is as follows:

Spring Valley: 1,737

Monsey: 1,187;

New City: 651;

Nanuet: 447;

Suffern: 401;

Haverstraw: 320;

Stony Point: 234;

Pomona: 233;

Pearl River: 223;

Garnerville: 244;

Nyack: 212;

Congers: 162;

West Haverstraw: 154;

Valley Cottage: 145;

West Nyack: 116;

Blauvelt: 76;

Tappan: 78;

Orangeburg: 78;

Thiells: 56;

Sparkill: 36;

Piermont: 30;

Tomkins Cove: 22;

Sloatsburg: 21;

Palisades: 17;

Hillburn: 17.

Also on Tuesday, Rockland County Executive Ed Day has requested from Gov. Andrew Cuomo that all state parks be closed after receiving numerous complaints of large crowds at the venues.

He also requested that state Park Police increase the number of patrols to ensure social distancing and to deter large groups from gathering.

Day closed all county parks earlier in the month.

