COVID-19: New Update On Cases By Municipality As Number Of Westchester Fatalities Reaches 359

The number of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases on Westchester is still on the rise, but the rate of hospitalizations is holding steady at approximately 10 percent, County Executive George Latimer said.

Countywide, as of Thursday, April 9, there are now 17,004 (1,117 new) confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have resulted in 359 deaths since the start of the outbreak, 44 higher than the previous day. Of the 11,060 cases, 1,339 remain hospitalized, though there has been an uptick in the number of discharged patients.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that there have been 10,621 new COVID-19 cases statewide - up to 159,937 total - of the virus, which resulted in 7,067 deaths since the first New Yorker was diagnosed with COVID-19 39 days ago.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities, which lags a bit behind the state numbers:

Yonkers: 1,730

New Rochelle: 775

Mount Vernon: 717

White Plains: 430

Greenburgh: 337

Ossining Village: 300

Port Chester: 284

Cortlandt: 208

Yorktown; 208

Mount Pleasant: 195

Peekskill: 181

Eastchester: 135

Scarsdale: 124

Sleepy Hollow: 119

Harrison: 113

Mamaroneck Village: 98

Mount Kisco: 93

Dobbs Ferry: 79

Tarrytown: 77

Rye Brook: 69

New Castle: 67

Bedford: 66

Somers: 65

Mamaroneck Town: 61

Rye City: 62

Ossining Town: 57

Pelham: 49

Pleasantville: 47

North Castle: 47

Tuckahoe: 44

Croton-on-Hudson: 44

Hastings-on-Hudson: 42

Pelham Manor: 38

Elmsford: 36

Ardsley: 35

Bronxville: 32

Briarcliff Manor: 32

Irvington: 30

Lewisboro: 29

Larchmont: 28

North Salem: 14

Buchanan: 8

Pound Ridge: 6

