COVID-19: New Studies Shed More Light On Impact Of Blood Type On Virus

Two new studies are shedding light on the possible impact one's blood type has on contracting COVID-19.

Findings by a team of European scientists published in the New England Journal of Medicine and based on research involving 1,980 severely ill patients found that those with Blood Type O had the lowest frequency of disease positivity and Blood Type A the highest.

Separate studies, conducted at Columbia Presbyterian Hospital in New York and the Massachusetts General Hospital, do not share the European findings.

Evidence was found in both those studies that those with Type O blood may be less likely to be infected, but the effect is not considered significant.

Both failed to find that Type A blood increases the odds that people will contract COVID-19.

Click here to read the Massachusetts General Hospital study.

The Columbia Presbyterian Hospital study is now under review for publication in a scientific journal. Initials results were released here.

The four blood types are A, B, AB and O.

