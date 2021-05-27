COVID-19: New Studies Shed Light On Immunity For Those Who Were Vaccinated Or Had Virus

Brand-new studies are shedding light on how long immunity to COVID-19 lasts for those who have had the virus, been fully vaccinated, or both.

Most who were infected with COVID and later immunized will not need booster shots, the studies show.

Those who were vaccinated after never having the virus will likely need a booster shot as will some people who had COVID but did not have a strong immune response.

One of the studies was published this week in the journal Nature.

The other study was posted on the biology research site BioRxiv.

Many who have been infected with COVID will likely make antibodies against the virus for most of their lives, according to the Nature study.

Both studies show that those antibodies can be stored in bone marrow for years.

Both the COVID virus itself and vaccines do a good job of protecting against the current variants, according to both studies.

