COVID-19: New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

A new breakdown of cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by municipalities in Westchester has been released.

The latest update was released by County Executive George Latimer in a news briefing on Thursday, April 2. (See video above.)

There have now been 67 deaths related to the virus in the county.

A total of 568 have been hospitalized, with 344 currently hospitalized, and 301 hospitalized in Westchester.

Ardsley 26

Bedford 44

Briarcliff Manor 22

Bronxville 25

Buchanan 5

Cortlandt 155

Croton-on-Hudson 22

Dobbs Ferry 59

Eastchester 94

Elmsford 21

Greenburgh 206

Harrison 85

Hastings-on-Hudson 29

Irvington 23

Larchmont 19

Lewisboro 22

Mamaroneck Town 46

Mamaroneck Village 54

Mount Kisco 74

Mount Pleasant 99

Mount Vernon 428

New Castle 51

New Rochelle 527

North Castle 34

North Salem 5

Ossining Town 30

Ossining Village 220

Peekskill 109

Pelham 30

Pelham Manor 27

Pleasantville 35

Port Chester 190

Pound Ridge 4

Rye Brook 50

Rye City 44

Scarsdale 102

Sleepy Hollow 68

Somers 43

Tarrytown 53

Tuckahoe 32

White Plains 266

Yonkers 939

Yorktown 136

Unknown 7,231

