COVID-19: New Rundown Of Total, New Cases In Rockland County

The following are the latest number of total novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases followed by new cases for counties in New York as of Saturday, April 18.
Albany
648
29
Allegany
30
1
Broome
186
8
Cattaraugus
34
0
Cayuga
36
0
Chautauqua
25
0
Chemung
72
1
Chenango
77
1
Clinton
48
1
Columbia
105
4
Cortland
25
0
Delaware
49
1
Dutchess
2,201
59
Erie
2,201
59
Essex
16
1
Franklin
13
0
Fulton
27
0
Genesee
87
4
Greene
82
5
Hamilton
3
0
Herkimer
47
1
Jefferson
50
0
Lewis
8
0
Livingston
37
3
Madison
105
0
Monroe
1,008
33
Montgomery
34
1
Nassau
29,180
641
Niagara
234
7
NYC
131,263
3,911
Oneida
268
7
Onondaga
492
9
Ontario
69
2
Orange
6,266
182
Orleans
41
7
Oswego
45
0
Otsego
47
3
Putnam
582
4
Rensselaer
164
14
Rockland
9,171
184
Saratoga
244
8
Schenectady
259
9
Schoharie
20
0
Schuyler
6
0
Seneca
18
0
St. Lawrence
98
2
Steuben
160
6
Suffolk
26,143
1,108
Sullivan
524
19
Tioga
32
2
Tompkins
117
0
Ulster
820
32
Warren
94
3
Washington
52
4
Wayne
49
0
Westchester
23,179
703
Wyoming
36
1
Yates
9
1
