COVID-19: New Research Reveals Percentage Of Cases That Occur Without Symptoms

Health officials have released a new study confirming that nearly half of all those who contract COVID-19 infections remain asymptomatic, confirming a long-held belief.

New research found that more than 40 percent of those who tested positive for the virus have not shown symptoms, according to a new study published this week in JAMA Network Open.

In the study, researchers examined nearly 100 studies between January 2020 and February 2021 of nearly 30 million people in Asia, Europe, North America, South America, and Africa.

Of those millions, approximately 60 percent of confirmed COVID-19 cases among people under 20 were asymptomatic; nearly 50 people in people 20 to 39; about 32 percent in people 40 to 59, and nearly 33 percent in those over 60.

According to researchers, the highest percentage of asymptomatic cases were found among nursing home residents or staff, travel professionals, and pregnant women, though they noted that those populations were the most likely to be tested or re-tested, leading to the skewed data.

Those populations included in the study:

Pregnant woman: 54.1 percent of COVID-19 infections were asymptomatic;

Travelers on airplanes or cruises: 52.9 percent of COVID-19 infections were asymptomatic;

Nursing home residents and staff: 39.7 percent of COVID-19 infections were asymptomatic;

Healthcare workers and hospital patients: 30 percent of COVID-19 infections were asymptomatic.

“The high percentage of asymptomatic infections highlights the potential transmission risk of asymptomatic infections in communities," the researchers wrote. "Screening for asymptomatic infection is required, especially for countries and regions that have successfully controlled SARS-CoV-2."

The complete results of the study on JAMA Network can be found here.

