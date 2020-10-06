COVID-19: New Positive Case Reported At School District In Hudson Valley

A new school district in the Hudson Valley is reporting a confirmed case of COVID-19.

The latest case comes in Westchester where the Mount Pleasant Central School District said it learned on Tuesday, Oct. 6 that a member of the school community tested positive on Monday, Oct. 5.

The person has not been in or around any school buildings since Thursday, Sept. 24, and has been in quarantine, Mount Pleasant Central School District Superintendent of Schools Kurtis M. Kotes said in an email to the school community.

"The district has been in contact with the Westchester County Department of Health, which has advised that given the current information and timeline that has passed, there is no need for further action at this time," Kotes said.

As a result, schools will remain open for in-person, hybrid instruction.

"We are confident that the protocols we have in place in our schools, including social distancing, required face coverings and enhanced cleaning procedures will help minimize the spread of the virus to others," Kotes said. "While this message is concerning, please note that it is the goal of the district to keep all of you informed on these matters.

"We have and will continue to take every precaution to keep students and staff healthy and safe within our school buildings and while on school grounds.

"We thank you for your patience and understanding as we work through these challenging times."

