COVID-19: New Positive Case Confirmed At School In Hudson Valley

A positive COVID-19 case has been confirmed at a school in the Hudson Valley.

The Port Chester-Rye Union Free School District reported early Monday evening, Oct. 19 that an individual with COVID-19 was at John F. Kennedy Elementary School while infectious.

The exposed individuals must quarantine for 14 days from the last exposure date and should be tested for COVID-19 five days after the last exposure.

"By law, we must maintain this person’s confidentiality, which prevents us from further identifying the individual and his/her reason for being in the school," the district said.

"We are working collaboratively with the Westchester County Department of Health to identify any students and staff who may have been exposed."

The school will deliver instruction via Remote Learning to cohorts of students starting on Tuesday, Oct. 20.

The school building will be disinfected following New York Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines.

The school will begin contact tracing that will be communicated to the Westchester Department of Health, the district said.

