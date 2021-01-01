COVID-19: New, More Contagious 'Super Strain' Of Virus Now Has Been Confirmed In Three States

In the span of just two days, three states have now confirmed cases of the COVID-19 variant so-called "Super Strain" that is said to be approximately 70 percent more contagious.

The first case in the United States was identified in Colorado on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 29.

The man is in his early 20s, recovering in isolation, and has no recent travel history, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said, meaning he was infected by another Colorado resident who has contracted the variant.

It was later revealed that the man is a Colorado National Guardsman who had been assigned to assist a nursing home struggling with a COVID outbreak

On Wednesday, Dec. 30, California Gov. Gavin Newsom reported the second US case of the variant strain was confirmed in a person in the southern part of the state whose age and gender was not revealed.

On Thursday, Dec. 31, Florida confirmed a case of the variant strain, identifying the person as a man is in his 20s, who lives in Martin County, and has no history of travel.

Later Thursday, California officials confirmed three more people have been infected with the virus variant. That brings the total number of known cases of the "Super Strain" in the US to six.

The strain was discovered in the United Kingdom before spreading to other European nations.

The UK variant has also been detected in Canada as well as Australia.

