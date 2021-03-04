COVID-19: New Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Hudson Valley

With more than 150,000 doses of the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine coming to New York, the state is setting up a temporary mass vaccination site for those eligible.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced three new short-term mass vaccination sites that will utilize the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as the state expands its rollout of the new vaccine.

Each site will be allocated with 3,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Among those sites is one at Marist College on Fulton Street in Poughkeepsie, which will be open for five days, beginning on Friday, March 5.

The site will be opened daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from March 5 through Wednesday, March 10. Other sites are being set up at the SUNY Genesee Community College and Jamestown Community College campuses.

Eligible New Yorkers are able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's "Am I Eligible" website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

“The Johnson & Johnson vaccine's approval opens an important new chapter in our efforts to vaccinate all New Yorkers for COVID-19, and we're ramping it up thanks to a large initial influx of supply," Cuomo said. "These three new sites will get shots in arms on a large scale in critical parts of the state, and the vaccine's ease of storage and administration will help us simplify the process statewide.

“Vaccinating as many New Yorkers as possible is vital to protecting the public health and ultimately defeating the virus, and these sites are a step forward in that ongoing effort."

