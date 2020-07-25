COVID-19: New Data Reveals Staggering Number Of Restaurant Closures During Pandemic

New data is revealing just how devastating the COVID-19 pandemic has been to the restaurant industry.

Yelp's latest Local Economic Impact Report, released this week, reports that nearly 16,000 restaurants have permanently closed throughout the nation since the outbreak began in March.

Of the 26,160 total restaurant closures listed on Yelp as of mid July, 15,770 were permanent.

New York has seen the third-most restaurant closures at 8.4 percent, behind California (14.4 percent) and Texas (8.5 percent), according to Business Insider.

Restaurants have passed the retail industry to account for the highest total number of business closures since March 1.

The National Restaurant Association projected in April that the industry expects to lose up to $240 billion in sales by the end of 2020.

