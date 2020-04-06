COVID-19: New Data On Deaths By Age Group, County Released By New York State

New data on the number of deaths in New York due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) by age group and county has been released by the state health department.
The age group with most of the state's 4,159 COVID-19 deaths is 70 to 79 with 1,096 (26.3 percent). It's followed closely by the 80-89 age group with 1,076 (25.8 percent). (See image above showing breakdown by all age groups).
The majority of deaths have been New York City residents.
Here is a breakdown of deaths by residents of these counties:
- Kings (Brooklyn), 973
- Queens, 949
- Bronx, 663
- Manhattan, 390
- Nassau, 381
- Westchester, 211
- Suffolk, 199
- Richmond (Staten Island), 153
- Rockland, 71
- Orange, 37
- Erie, 26
- Monroe, 16
- Putnam, 14
- Dutchess, 12
- Albany, 6
- Sullivan, 4
- Schenectady, 4
- Onondaga, 4
- Columbia, 4
- Broome, 4
- Ulster, 3
- Saratoga, 3
- Herkimer, 3
To see the lists for all counties and age groups, click here.
