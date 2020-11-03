Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: March Madness Will Be Played Without Fans In Stands
News

COVID-19: New Cases Of Coronavirus In Hudson Valley Brings NY Total To 212

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The latest count of positive coronavirus cases in New York.
The latest count of positive coronavirus cases in New York. Photo Credit: ny.gov

There were 13 new confirmed positive cases of the novel strain of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the Hudson Valley - all in Westchester - bringing the state total to 212.

At his daily press briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo offered an update on the spread of the virus throughout New York, which has the second most confirmed cases of any state, behind only Washington, which has reported 279 cases.

Cuomo noted that there have been 24 deaths in Washington as opposed to zero in New York. He added that of the 212 positive coronavirus cases, only 32 are currently hospitalized (15 percent).

As of Wednesday, March 11, cases were reported in:

  • Westchester: 121 (13 new);
  • New York City: 48 (12 new);
  • Nassau: 29 (nine new);
  • Rockland: Six
  • Suffolk: Six (five new);
  • Saratoga: Two;
  • Ulster: One.

Among the latest confirmed cases in Westchester was a lawyer who practiced at the County courthouse, leading to the closure of six courtrooms for sanitizing. Cuomo said that employees and others that may have had contact with the attorney have entered a precautionary quarantine.

“This number will continue to grow every day,” he said. “The more tests we conduct the more positive tests we will get. This is not a random sample of people. Testing happens when we find a person who is positive and ask them who they came in contact with. We then test that chain.

"That’s where these tests come from and we’re looking for the positives. It says we’re successfully tracking the chain. These numbers will continue to go up dramatically.”

The governor noted that he had discussions with 28 private labs that will soon begin conducting tests for COVID-19, allowing the state to test hundreds daily.

He said that China conducted approximately 200,000 tests daily, while South Korea conducted 15,000 tests daily, but the United States has only tested 5,000 during the entire health crisis.

“New York State is taking matters into its own hands. We’re going to start contracting with private labs to increase our testing capacity,” he said. “We informed those labs that they should get up and running and start moving forward with testing. There are still some complexities that the FDA needs to sign off on, and that’s complicating the situation.

“We’re not in a position to rely on the CDC or FDA to manage this testing protocol.”

In closing his conference, Cuomo said that no decisions have been made about officially banning large gatherings of people, similar to what has happened in San Francisco and Washington.

“We don’t want to shut down society, because that’s massively disrupting to all parties,” he said. “But at the same time, you have to be concerned about this public health crisis. It’s a delicate balancing act.”

The COVID-19 outbreak continues to be a developing story.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.