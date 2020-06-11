Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: House Fire Breaks Out In New City
News

COVID-19: New Alert Issued For Exposure At Area Supermarket

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 at the Carmel Plaza.
ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 at the Carmel Plaza. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Health officials are warning about possible COVID-19 exposure at a second supermarket in the area.

The Putnam County Department of Health issued the alert cautioning that employees and customers who worked or visited ShopRite Supermarket at 184 Route 52 at the Carmel Plaza in Carmel on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. may have been exposed.

A member of the public who has tested positive for COVID-19 was at the supermarket at that time, according to the department.

AN earlier alert had been issued for exposure at Acme Markets at 1511 Route 22 in Brewster, saying anyone who was there on Tuesday, Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. may have been exposed.

A member of the public who has tested positive for COVID was at the supermarket at that time, the department said.

Anyone who was at the market at that time should watch for symptoms of COVID-19 which include:

  • fever, 
  • chills, 
  • shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, 
  • fatigue, muscle or body aches, 
  • headache, 
  • new loss of taste or smell, 
  • sore throat, 
  • congestion or runny nose, 
  • nausea or vomiting, 
  • diarrhea.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.