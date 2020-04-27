Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Navy, Air Force Jets Will Be Flying Over Area To Salute First Responders

Cecilia Levine
U.S. Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania Tuesday. Photo Credit: U.S. Navy
Flight path for Newark and New York City flyover. Photo Credit: Air Show

A formation of United States Navy Blue Angels and U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will fly over New York, Connecticut, and New Jersey to salute first responders on the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

The New York flyover will begin at the George Washington around noontime Tuesday, April 28 and last for 40 minutes. The path will be over all five New York City boroughs, Long Island, White Plains, Stamford and Newark.

The Trenton and Philadelphia flyover will begin at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakenhurst at approximately 1:45 p.m. The path will be over Trenton, a large part of the metro Philadelphia area and end over Wilmington, Delaware at 2:15 pm

