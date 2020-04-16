COVID-19: MTA To Give $500K To Families Of Workers Killed By Virus As Death Toll Climbs Past 50

Following an agreement with three of the MTA's largest labor unions, Metro-North officials announced they will provide $500,000 benefits to the families of transit workers killed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) as if they died in the line of duty.

As of Wednesday, April 15, more than 50 MTA employees have died from virus-related complications, the vast majority city bus, and subway workers.

"Transportation workers are the heroes moving heroes of this public health crisis, continuing to get healthcare workers, first responders and other essential personnel where they need to go and saving lives,” MTA Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Foye said. “What our frontline workers have done during this pandemic is nothing short of heroic and we believe this agreement is another crucial step in recognizing their sacrifice.

"The losses the MTA family has suffered are heartbreaking and our thoughts are with the families of our beloved colleagues during this challenging time.”

In addition to the payment, the agreement includes continuing to provide health insurance to the spouse and dependents to the age of 26 for three years. The agreement includes all non-represented employees as well.

"We can’t bring back our heroic co-workers but we can make sure their families are taken care of,” TWU Local 100 President Tony Utano said.

The MTA has taken aggressive action to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization reports it has distributed millions of pieces of personal protective equipment, including 2.7 million pairs of gloves and nearly 750,000 masks, since March 1.

"New York wouldn’t have a fighting chance against this virus if transit workers weren’t getting the blue-collar heroes of this pandemic – nurses, paramedics, food service workers – to the front lines of the battle all across the metropolitan region,” TWU International President John Samuelsen said.

As the pandemic continues, the MTA continues its disinfecting efforts systemwide with trains and buses being disinfected nightly, with the entire fleets for all agencies – more than 8,000 train cars and 5,000 buses – completed every 72 hours or less, the agency said.

The agreement is subject to Board ratification on Wednesday, April 22.

