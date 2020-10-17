Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
COVID-19: Movie Theaters Cleared To Open Statewide, Except In NYC, Cluster Areas

Joe Lombardi
Movie theater
Movie theater Photo Credit: Pixabay

Movie theaters outside of New York City can reopen statewide next week, except COVID-19 cluster zones.

Those theaters were cleared on Saturday, Oct. 17 to operate at 25 percent capacity under state guidance starting Friday, Oct. 23. 

No more than 50 people will be allowed in front of each screen in each movie theater at once. 

Theaters can only open outside of New York City in counties that have COVID-19 positivity rates of less than 2 percent on a 14-day average and do not have any cluster zones, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

Theaters cannot reopen in the following counties:

  • Allegany
  • Broome
  • Cattaraugus
  • Chautauqua
  • Chemung
  • Cortland
  • Greene
  • Orange
  • Rockland
  • Schuyler
  • Steuben
  • Tioga

Theaters will be subject to state guidance and enforcement:

  • Masks will be required at all times except when seated and eating or drinking.
  • Assigned seating will be required in all theaters.
  • Social distancing between parties will be required at all times.
  • Additional staffing will be required to control occupancy, traffic, and seating to ensure compliance.
  • Enhanced air filtration, ventilation, and purification standards must be met by theaters.

