Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
News

COVID-19: Most Cases Transmitted By People Not Displaying Symptoms, New Study Reveals

Joe Lombardi
COVID-19
COVID-19 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fernandozhiminaicela

Most COVID-19 cases are transmitted by people who do not exhibit symptoms, according to a new study by CDC researchers.

The researchers, who used a mathematical approach to assess several scenarios, found that 59 percent of all infections came from asymptomatic transmission -- including those who are pre-symptomatic or never show any COVID symptoms.

Most of those asymptomatic spreaders go on to become ill (35 percent), the researchers said, compared to 24 percent who never develop symptoms.

"In addition to the identification and isolation of persons with symptomatic COVID-19, effective control of spread will require reducing the risk of transmission from people with infection who do not have symptoms," the researchers wrote.

The findings demonstrate why it's important to wear masks, social distance, practice hand hygiene, and behave as if they can spread the virus even if they are not showing symptoms.

The findings of the study, published Thursday, Jan. 7, can be viewed here.

