COVID-19: More Virus-Related Mandates Could Be Coming To NY, Hochul Warns

More COVID-19 mask and vaccine mandates could be coming to New York as the state continues to contend with the Delta variant of the virus, which has become the dominant strain across the East Coast.

During a COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 5 in Albany, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul touted the recent results of mandates that took effect in curtailing the spread of the virus, while cautioning that more could potentially be on the way.

Although there are lawsuits regarding the legality of vaccination mandates in certain professions, Hochul touted their effectiveness, including a vaccination rate rise of 77 percent in August to 92 percent on Monday, Oct. 4 among adult care facility staff members who must have their first shot no later than Thursday, Oct. 7.

Vaccine mandates have proven effective in New York. ny.gov

“Mandates have received a lot of coverage in terms of hospital and nursing home mandates, and there’s another one coming on Oct. 7 for adult health care facilities,” she said. “It’s a good place to be. The last time we saw a dramatic increase as the days wound down, so we’re starting at a good place this time.”

Hochul also said that employees at the state’s Office of Mental Health, particularly those in hospital settings, will be required to receive at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine no later than Monday, Nov. 1.

More COVID-19 mandates in New York could be coming. ny.gov

“We know the vaccine works … And we know that mandates work, so we’re going to have to talk about some more going forward,” the governor stated. “Sometimes it is necessary, same as vaccination mandates for hospitals and nursing homes.

“I have to be clear-eyed and laser-focused on the priorities I have as the governor of this state and that is to protect people’s health. This has worked,” Hochul said. “At the end of the day, we’re not going to have people go into a hospital or nursing home in a vulnerable state and be treated by someone who could expose them.

“This will not be a perfect scenario, but I’m proud that we stuck with the nurses and doctors and healthcare workers who did what was right, and our numbers will be at 100 percent because you will not be working at a facility unless you are vaccinated, and we will the virus from spreading better than any other state.

“It’s all about just getting vaccinated.”

