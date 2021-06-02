COVID-19: More Contagious Variant From India Now Spreading In United States

The more transmittable COVID-19 strain that came to the United States from India is becoming more prevalent as the country continues its recovery from the pandemic.

New data found that the India variant is rapidly spreading across the US and now makes up approximately 7 percent of all new COVID-19 cases, according to a new report on Outbreak.info.

At the beginning of May, the India variant only accounted for approximately 1 percent of new cases.

The data shows that the variant - which is believed to be at least 60 percent more transmissible than the original strain from Wuhan, China - peaked at 7 percent of new cases as recently as Wednesday, May 26.

Last week, the World Health Organization classified the variant as being one of global concern and requiring heightened tracking and analysis.

Other “variants of concern” include the UK, South Africa, and Brazil strains.

The infectious B.1.617.2 strain is believed to have increased the severity of India's second wave of the virus which led to more than 400,000 new infections daily and threatened its healthcare system.

The UK strain, B.1.1.7 still makes up the majority of new COVID-19 cases in the US.

