Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

News

COVID-19: Moderna Seeks Vaccine Authorization For Kids Under Age 6

Nicole Valinote
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Moderna COVID-19 vaccine Photo Credit: Pixabay/mufidpwt

Moderna says it has submitted a request to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children younger than 6.

The company made the announcement on Thursday, April 28, saying it submitted a request to FDA to authorize its vaccine for children from ages 6 months to 6 years old.

Moderna's vaccines are currently only authorized for individuals aged 18 and older.

"We are proud to share that we have initiated our EUA submission for authorization for our COVID-19 vaccine for young children," Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said. "We believe mRNA-1273 will be able to safely protect these children against SARS-CoV-2, which is so important in our continued fight against COVID-19 and will be especially welcomed by parents and caregivers."

The company said results from a study that were announced on Saturday, March 23, found a robust neutralizing antibody response among children ages 6 months to under 6 years old to its two-dose series of vaccines.

