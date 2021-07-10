COVID-19: Mixed Messaging About Booster Shots From CDC, Pfizer Causing Confusion

Pfizer has announced plans to submit data on a COVID-19 booster vaccine it is developing to regulatory agencies in the coming weeks.

However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration are pushing back, saying booster vaccines are not needed at this time.

Confused? You're not alone.

On Thursday, July 8, Pfizer and European partner BioNTech said in a news release that the companies are working on a third vaccine dose to combat COVID-19 and its variants, including the Delta variant. The companies said they expect clinical studies will begin in August, pending regulatory approval.

The companies also said vaccine efficacy at preventing infection and symptomatic disease has been shown to decline six months post-vaccination. The companies said efficacy for preventing serious illness does still remain high after six months.

The statement added "We continue to believe that it is likely, based on the totality of the data we have to date, that a third dose may be needed within 6 to 12 months after full vaccination."

The CDC and FDA have since responded with a joint statement, saying fully vaccinated Americans are protected from severe disease and death caused by COVID-19.

"Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need a booster shot at this time," the joint statement reads. "FDA, CDC, and NIH are engaged in a science-based, rigorous process to consider whether or when a booster might be necessary."

The agencies added that the process will involve looking at laboratory data, clinical trial data, and cohort data.

"We continue to review any new data as it becomes available and will keep the public informed," the statement added. "We are prepared for booster doses if and when the science demonstrates that they are needed."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.