COVID-19: Mass Vaccination Site To Open In Rockland County

A new state-run mass vaccination site has been announced for the Hudson Valley.

The state will establish the site in Rockland County at Rockland Community College's Eugene Levy Fieldhouse, located at 145 College Road, in Suffern.

The site is in development and is expected to open Thursday, April 1 with appointments opening at 8 a.m. Tuesday, March 30, state officials announced Monday afternoon, March 29.

"The opening of Rockland Community College as a mass vaccination site will have an immediate impact on our county as we continue to grapple with one of the highest infection rates in New York State," said Rockland County Executive Ed Day.

Hours of operation for the Rockland Community College site are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

"Thanks to increasing vaccine supply from our federal partners, we can utilize more of our state's capacity to distribute doses to continue to get shots into arms on a large scale," Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

Beginning Tuesday, March 30 at 8 a.m., all eligible state residents will be able to schedule appointments by utilizing New York's 'Am I Eligible' website or by calling the state's COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-697-4829.

