COVID-19: Mask On? Mask Off? Cuomo Said State Is 'Reviewing' New CDC Guidance

Mask and facial covering restrictions may soon be eased up for fully vaccinated New Yorkers as the state and country recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state is independently reviewing new CDC guidance on mask-wearing for vaccinated individuals indoors.

The new guidance from the federal government calls for continued mask-wearing in more crowded indoor spaces such as on mass transportation, hospitals, prisons, or homeless shelters, but eases restrictions on workplaces, schools, and similar locations.

Fully vaccinated people also will no longer be required to wear masks or socially distance.

Much like the state did with the COVID-19 vaccine, Cuomo said that the state’s advisory board will be conducting their own investigation into the federal government’s guidance before making any mandates in New York.

“In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening,” Cuomo said.

“We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask-wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with (State Health Commissioner) Dr. (Howard) Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states."

