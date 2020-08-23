Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

COVID-19: Marist College Suspends 15 Students For Violating Guidelines At Off-Campus Party

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Murray Student Center Rotunda.
Murray Student Center Rotunda. Photo Credit: Armst94 via Wikimedia Commons

More than two dozen students have been suspended by Marist College in Poughkeepsie after a party in which many failed to follow COVID-19 social distancing guidelines and the college's president is threatening to close the campus if it happens again.

"I would like to emphasize how strictly we’ll be enforcing our policies and the serious disciplinary consequences students will face if they don’t abide by them, including suspension and dismissal from the college," President Dennis J. Murray said in a statement to the college community. "We have already suspended 15 Marist students for not following our guidelines at an off-campus party, and if this trend continues, we’ll have no choice but to completely close the campus and require students to finish the semester online. 

"None of us wants this outcome to occur, so please help us to ensure it doesn’t happen."

Murray said he hopes that what motivates students to comply with health and safety rules isn’t the threat of punishment, but "rather respect for others and concern for the common good."  

"Please don’t be a knucklehead who disregards the safety of others and puts our ability to remain on campus at risk," he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.