COVID-19: Man Throws Rock Into McDonald’s After Being Asked To Leave For Not Wearing Mask

Joe Lombardi
McDonald's in Brooklyn, Connecticut.
McDonald's in Brooklyn, Connecticut. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 37-year-old man threw a large rock through the window of a McDonald's in Connecticut after he was asked to leave for not wearing a mask amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, according to police.

The incident happened earlier this month in Brooklyn, Connecticut, located about 45 miles east of Hartford.

Daddario agreed to leave when he was asked at about 8 p.m. Friday, May 1, but after throwing the rock ran over to a Walmart store where police say he stole several pairs of ladies' underwear, according to the Hartford Courant.

He was apprehended after he initially ran away from state troopers when he exited the Walmart, the report said.

Daddario, of Danielson, was charged with criminal mischief and breach of peace.

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont issued an executive order requiring workers and customers were masks or face coverings inside stores and businesses.

