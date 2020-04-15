COVID-19: Man Says He Was Bullied By Chris Cuomo After Social Distance Comment In Hamptons

A Long Island man has filed a police report alleging that he was bullied by CNN host Chris Cuomo on Long Island after making a quip about social distancing to him following Cuomo's positive diagnosis for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to a New York Post report , a 65-year-old East Hampton resident named David was riding his bike over the weekend when he spotted Cuomo with two women and three children outside their newly acquired property in town, that is still being developed.

David then reportedly questioned whether Cuomo, who has been publically seen recovering from COVID-19 while in his basement, should be in quarantine and social distancing, at which point Cuomo responded.

“He said, 'Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!' He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’" David was quoted as saying. “I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel.’ "

David added, “he said, ‘This is not the end of this. You’ll deal with this later. We will meet again.’ If that’s not a threat, I don’t know what is.”

In response to the incident, David told the Post that he filed a police report on Monday, April 13 after Cuomo went off on his SiriusXM show called "Let's Get After It."

“Here I am in an almost powerless position against this (expletive) because I'm a celebrity and he's allowed to say whatever he wants to me,” Cuomo said. “I don’t want some jackass, loser, fat tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls--- to me, I don’t want to hear it.”

David said that he just wanted to get something on the record and has no intention of pressing charges unless he feels threatened again, adding “I hate bullies.”

