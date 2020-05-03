COVID-19: Library In Westchester Closes Two Days For Sanitizing

A Westchester County public library is following in the direction of two local public school districts and will be closed the next two days to sanitize its facility amid coronavirus concerns.

Officials in Mount Vernon announced that the Public Library will be closed on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6 so the building could be sanitized as a precaution. due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The library is scheduled to reopen on Saturday, March 7.

"Taking common-sense precautions to protect the public using our facility is essential and we want our staff and patrons to feel safe coming to the library whether to work or to use services," Library Trustee President Oscar Davis, Jr., said. “The Library's maintenance department is currently implementing a protocol being used at larger facilities as a proactive measure to prevent the spread of the virus.”

The sanitizing comes days after a 50-year-old attorney in New Rochelle tested positive for coronavirus, and it rapidly spread to his family, a friend's family, and a neighbor. More than 1,000 in Westchester are expected to be quarantined to help curb the spread of the virus.

According to Davis, all commonly touched items within the library will be treated with a germicidal chemical, including doorknobs, door panels, door push bars, door frames, handrails, elevator call buttons, water fountains.

For larger areas like the Children's Library, circulation floor, hallways, meeting rooms, and computer lab, a machine will be utilized to "fog" sanitize large areas a minimum of twice per week. Countertops, chair arms, children's library tabletops, and lounge furniture will be sanitized a minimum of once per day.

"We are asking our library patrons to use follow the advice from experts. Please stay home if you don't feel well, keep your hands out of your face and wash your hands regularly, using hand sanitizer when soap and water is not available," Davis. said "We will be evaluating whether to postpone our programming which draws large crowds in the coming days. It is always better to err on the side of caution."

