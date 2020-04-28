Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

COVID-19: Latest Rundown Of Rockland County Cases By Municipalities

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Rockland County continued to dip slightly.
Photo Credit: New York Health.gov

Rockland County continued to see a dip in the number of new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) for a total of 11,453 cases.

That number released on Tuesday, April 28 represents 87 new cases reported on Monday, April 27, down from 110 on Sunday, April 26, according to the state Department of Health.

There have been 494 deaths from the virus in the county, Rockland County Health officials said.

There are currently 221 people hospitalized that are confirmed, a slight increase; and 30 hospitalized cases that are under investigation.

A breakdown of cases in Rockland, according to the Rockland Department of Health.

  • Spring Valley: 2,500;
  • Monsey: 1,414;
  • New City: 895;
  • Nanuet: 662;
  • Suffern: 572;
  • Haverstraw: 509;
  • Garnerville: 356;
  • Pomona: 342;
  • Stony Point: 316;
  • Nyack: 293;
  • Pearl River: 295;
  • West Haverstraw: 246;
  • Congers: 228;
  • Valley Cottage: 231;
  • West Nyack: 152;
  • Orangeburg: 127;
  • Tappan: 113;
  • Blauvelt: 100;
  • Thiells: 78;
  • Sparkill: 51;
  • Sloatsburg: 47;
  • Piermont: 42;
  • Tomkins Cove: 36;
  • Palisades: 31;
  • Hillburn: 24.

