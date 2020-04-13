Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: GMA Host George Stephanopoulos Tests Positive Two Weeks After Wife Ali Wentworth
News

COVID-19: Latest Breakdown Of New York's 9,385 Deaths By County, Sex, Ethnicity, Age Groups

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) Photo Credit: Pixabay
NY COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity both in New York City (top left) and New York State, excluding NYC (top right) and, below, fatalities by age group. Photo Credit: New York State

Here is the latest breakdown of the 9,385 deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in New York as of Monday morning, April 13, according to the state health department.

The deaths are residents of each county listed below.

  • Albany, 9
  • Allegany, 1
  • Bronx, 1,425
  • Broome, 6
  • Cayuga, 2
  • Chautauqua, 1
  • Chemung, 1
  • Clinton, 2
  • Columbia, 7
  • Cortland, 1
  • Delaware, 1
  • Dutchess, 26
  • Erie, 70
  • Fulton, 2
  • Genesee, 1
  • Herkimer, 3
  • Kings (Brooklyn), 2,194
  • Lewis, 3
  • Livington, 1
  • Madison, 3
  • Manhattan, 849
  • Monroe, 39
  • Montgomery, 2
  • Nassau, 846
  • Niagara, 9
  • Oneida, 1
  • Onondaga, 9
  • Ontario, 1
  • Orange, 111
  • Oswego, 2
  • Otsego, 2
  • Putnam, 29
  • Queens, 2,116
  • Rensselaer, 5
  • Richmond (Staten Island), 314
  • Rockland, 179
  • Saratoga, 5
  • Schenectady, 8
  • Steuben, 6
  • Suffolk, 518
  • Sullivan, 6
  • Ulster, 10
  • Washington, 2
  • Westchester, 511
  • Wyoming, 1

A total of 35,589 (59.6 percent) of New York's COVID-19 fatalities have been men, with 3,777 (40.2 percent) women.

Check the second image above for a look at New York COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity both in New York City (top left) and New York State, excluding NYC (top right) and, below, fatalities by age group.

A total of 461,601 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 188,694 testing positive (40.9 percent). Men account for 53.8 percent of positive cases and women for 45.6 percent.

Nationally, 557,590 have tested positive, meaning New York State accounts for 33.8 percent of the nation's positive tests.

A total of 22,106 have died of COVID-19 nationwide, with New York State accounting for 42.5 percent of the deaths and New York City's five boroughs accounting for 31 percent of the nation's COVID fatalities.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.