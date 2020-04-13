COVID-19: Latest Breakdown Of New York's 9,385 Deaths By County, Sex, Ethnicity, Age Groups

Here is the latest breakdown of the 9,385 deaths related to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in New York as of Monday morning, April 13, according to the state health department.

The deaths are residents of each county listed below.

Albany, 9

Allegany, 1

Bronx, 1,425

Broome, 6

Cayuga, 2

Chautauqua, 1

Chemung, 1

Clinton, 2

Columbia, 7

Cortland, 1

Delaware, 1

Dutchess, 26

Erie, 70

Fulton, 2

Genesee, 1

Herkimer, 3

Kings (Brooklyn), 2,194

Lewis, 3

Livington, 1

Madison, 3

Manhattan, 849

Monroe, 39

Montgomery, 2

Nassau, 846

Niagara, 9

Oneida, 1

Onondaga, 9

Ontario, 1

Orange, 111

Oswego, 2

Otsego, 2

Putnam, 29

Queens, 2,116

Rensselaer, 5

Richmond (Staten Island), 314

Rockland, 179

Saratoga, 5

Schenectady, 8

Steuben, 6

Suffolk, 518

Sullivan, 6

Ulster, 10

Washington, 2

Westchester, 511

Wyoming, 1

A total of 35,589 (59.6 percent) of New York's COVID-19 fatalities have been men, with 3,777 (40.2 percent) women.

Check the second image above for a look at New York COVID-19 fatalities by ethnicity both in New York City (top left) and New York State, excluding NYC (top right) and, below, fatalities by age group.

A total of 461,601 have been tested for COVID-19 statewide, with 188,694 testing positive (40.9 percent). Men account for 53.8 percent of positive cases and women for 45.6 percent.

Nationally, 557,590 have tested positive, meaning New York State accounts for 33.8 percent of the nation's positive tests.

A total of 22,106 have died of COVID-19 nationwide, with New York State accounting for 42.5 percent of the deaths and New York City's five boroughs accounting for 31 percent of the nation's COVID fatalities.

