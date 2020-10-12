COVID-19: Iona College Goes Remote After Outbreak Of 60 New Cases

There has been an outbreak of COVID-19 at Iona College that has been to a single event.

New Rochelle officials warned that there have been more than 60 confirmed COVID-19 cases, confined to the student body, with no indication of a spread to the community.

In response, Iona has been working with Westchester County and the state to contact trace and quarantine the affected students.

The college is also transitioning to remote learning for at least two weeks amid the outbreak.

“Late last week, Iona’s surveillance testing identified an uptick in positive COVID-19 cases among certain athletic teams,” the college announced. “We immediately accelerated aggressive, widespread testing of all teammates and potential contacts.

“At this point, contact tracing indicates that the virus was transmitted through a single, isolated event, and is not indicative of a broader spread on campus.

“We have always said we would act from a place of caution when it comes to matters of health and safety.

"While our positive test number does not approach the New York State threshold forcing colleges to move to virtual instruction, we are acting decisively to protect our community.”

According to the college:

Classes will continue online as scheduled;

Students who do not live in Iona College residence halls will not be allowed on campus;

Students may not gather or congregate indoors;

Chartwells (Vitanza, LaPenta, and Starbucks) will continue to be open for to-go services via the Boost mobile app and take-out only;

Any in-person events will now be held virtually;

No visitors will be allowed on campus or in residence halls;

Residential students will not be permitted to visit students in other resident halls;

All students who have tested positive must isolate in their rooms for 14 days from the date of their positive test;

Anyone who was exposed to a positive case will be contacted and asked to quarantine for 14 days based on the date of exposure;

For any students in isolation or quarantine, food, laundry, and other support services are being coordinated by the college;

Students in isolation or quarantine who can safely get home without taking public transportation may do so. Any student who chooses to go home must notify Residential Life;

Class registration will continue online;

COVID-19 testing will continue to take place on campus at the Arrigoni Center;

Employees may continue to work on campus unless they are already teleworking.

Iona College President Seamus Carey said that “staff will be reaching out with activities to stay engaged, as well as other supports and programming.

“For residential students who are not under isolation or quarantine, additional outdoor spaces are being created to relax, complete schoolwork, and provide an opportunity to be outside in safe and socially distant spaces.”

