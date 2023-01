COVID-19: Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommended In Rockland County By CDC

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending indoor mask-wearing in 14 New York counties in its latest COVID-19 data tracker report.

The CDC displays counties in orange, yellow, or green on a color-coded map shown in the image above to guide local residents and authorities:

Counties shown in orange are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors.

are where the CDC advises wearing masks indoors. Counties shown in yellow are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious.

are places in which those at high risk for severe disease should be cautious. In green counties, indoor masking is not necessary.

As of Friday, Jan. 13, these New York counties are in the “orange” zone with "high” COVID levels where masks are currently recommended:

Westchester County

Rockland County

Putnam County

Orange County

Ulster County

Sullivan County

Nassau County

Suffolk County

Bronx County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Queens County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Columbia County

Greene County

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.