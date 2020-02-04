COVID-19: 'I Get Why It's So Scary Now,' Chris Cuomo Says; Governor 'Frightened' At First

CNN host Chris Cuomo made a surprise appearance during brother New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily news briefing on novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to give an update on how he’s feeling after being diagnosed with the virus this week.

On Wednesday, April 1, the governor announced that his brother had tested positive for COVID-19 and has been quarantined in his basement as a precaution.

“First of all, this shows that anyone can get this disease. Relatively young people, strong people, people who go to the gym and take a lot of vitamins can get it, there is no superhero who is immune from this disease," the governor said. “I couldn’t protect my own brother, even with all he knows and as smart as he is, he got it. Everyone can get it and needs to be protected from it.”

Andrew Cuomo, 62, praised his younger brother, but admitted that he was frightened when he heard that he tested positive for the virus.

"When he told me he had the coronavirus, it scared me," he said Wednesday. "It frightened me. Why? Because we still don't know. ... And I deal with all sorts of stuff and I've seen all sorts of things... Why? Because we're talking about my brother.

“This is my best friend. I talk to him several times a day, basically spent my whole life with him. It is frightening on a fundamental level ... because there is nothing I can do. And this situation is the same for everyone.. So yes, I'm frightened for my brother; I'm worried for my brother.”

“I’m doing pretty well, all things considered," Chris Cuomo said from the basement of his Long Island home Thursday, April 2 during his brother's news briefing. "It’s very tough, and I get why it’s scary now. I’ve become a part of this group of people who have this virus, and they’ve been reaching out, it’s like a community.

“It’s going to be a long slog, but now that I know the fight I’m in for, I’m more comfortable.”

Chris Cuomo, 49, said that he’s battling a fever, had chills so intense he chipped a tooth, experienced rigors, and hallucinations, some of which were of his family, including Andrew Cuomo and their late father, former New York Gov. Mario M. Cuomo.

“You came to me in a dream," Chris Cuomo said to Andrew. "You had on a very interesting ballet outfit and you were dancing in the dream and waving a wand and saying, 'I wish I could wave my wand and make this go away."

Chris Cuomo plans to continue hosting his 9 p.m. show as often as he can to offer a public face in the evolving fight against COVID-19.

“People are curious about (COVID-19), and they want to know what happens if I get it," Andrew Cuomo said to his brother. Well, you’re living it, you’re showing it, you’re reporting on what you feel and what you’re doing.

“I think it de-mystifies this. It takes a lot of the unknown out of the occasion, though it’s a terrible circumstance for you.”

Chris Cuomo added, “We only know what we know and we can only control what we can, which means staying away from one another.

"Sometimes in life, you just have to ride something out, and people will remember this period - maybe more so than any other period in our lives. People will be remembered for what they did and for what they didn’t do.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.