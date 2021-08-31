COVID-19: Hudson Valley's Infection Rate Stays Above State Average; New Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley is down slightly but remains above the state average as variants of the virus continue to surge.

In the Hudson Valley, the seven-day average infection rate saw a downtick, from 3.67 percent of those tested in the region to 3.65 on Sunday, Aug. 29 in the latest data released by the state Department of Health.

Statewide, over the past three days, the average infection rate dropped from 3.32 percent to 3.29 percent and back up to 3.31 percent on Aug. 29, still below the rate in the Hudson Valley.

Eighteen new COVID-19-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update, including one in Rockland County.

Other deaths were reported in Kings County (five), Erie, and Queens County (two), with single deaths in the Bronx, Hamilton, Manhattan, Montgomery, Nassau, Rensselaer, Richmond, and Warren counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Mohawk Valley: 4.60 percent (down .01 percent);

Capital Region: 4.55 percent (down .01 percent);

Central New York: 4.55 percent (down .01 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.54 percent (up .10 percent);

North Country: 4.42 percent (down .10 percent);

Long Island: 4.35 percent (up .04 percent);

Western New York: 4.02 percent (down .02 percent);

Southern Tier: 3.74 percent (up .20 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.65 percent (down .02 percent);

: 3.65 percent (down .02 percent); New York City: 2.52 percent (down .01 percent).

At the beginning of July, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 147 new (136,965 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 66 (52,019);

Dutchess: 63 (31,947);

Ulster: 34 (15,271);

Rockland: 31 (49,169);

Putnam: 19 (11,319).

Sullivan: 12 (7,302);

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Tuesday, Aug. 31:

Westchester: 2,308;

Rockland: 763;

Orange County: 741;

Dutchess: 464;

Ulster: 263;

Putnam: 94;

There were 107,325 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 4,147 newly confirmed infections for a 3.86 percent daily infection rate, up nearly a full percentage point from the previous day.

Thirty-eight more COVID-19 patients were admitted from New York hospitals as the number being treated rose to 2,186 statewide.

A total of 79.6 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 71.5 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 64.8 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 59.9 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Aug. 31, 1,376,288 (2,249 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,221,371 (1,614 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"While we have come so far in containing COVID, the virus is still a threat to our communities - it is up to us to prevent it from spreading any further," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Wear a mask, wash your hands, and, if you haven't already, get vaccinated today. The vaccine is effective, it's safe, and it's available free of charge. It is the best protection we have against COVID."

