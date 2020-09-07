Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child In Area
News

COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Uptick In Positivity Rate; Here Are Number Of New Cases By County

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Positive test results for COVID-19.
Positive test results for COVID-19. Photo Credit: Pixabay

There was an uptick in the positivity rate for COVID-19 test results in the Hudson Valley, according to three-day data released by New York State on Monday, Sept. 7.

Of the 58,865 test results reported on Sunday, Sept. 6 to New York State, 520, or 0.88 percent, were positive.

In the Hudson Valley, the positive percentages in the last three days are as follows:

  • Friday, Sept. 4: 1.1 percent
  • Saturday, Sept. 5: 0.9 percent
  • Sunday, Sept. 6: 1.2 percent

A total of 520 new COVID cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 440,021 during the pandemic.

Here's a rundown of the number of new cases per Hudson Valley county:

  • Westchester, 31
  • Rockland, 22
  • Dutchess, 11
  • Orange, 10
  • Putnam, 3
  • Ulster, 2
  • Sullivan, 1

There were two new deaths due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,361.

Here is overall state data for Sunday:

  • Patient Hospitalization - 413 (+3)
  • Patients Newly Admitted - 49
  • Number ICU - 115 (-4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation - 57 (+1)
  • Total Discharges - 75,471 (+46)
  • Deaths - 2

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.